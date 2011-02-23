Cops: Teens hurt in Center Moriches crash

Two 17-year-old girls were seriously injured Wednesday when the SUV they were in apparently went out of control and rolled over on Sunrise Highway in Center Moriches, officials said.

Suffolk sheriff's Chief of Staff Michael Sharkey said the SUV was traveling westbound near Exit 59 at about 7:15 p.m. The vehicle crossed over the median and flipped over, ending up in the eastbound lane, Sharkey said.

One teenager was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center, while the other was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center for treatment, Sharkey said.

The cause of the accident is undetermined and is being investigated, he said.