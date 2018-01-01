Two teenage boys have been reported missing from a substance abuse treatment center in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said Monday.

At 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the teenagers, 15 and 16, left Outreach House at 400 Crooked Hill Rd., police said.

Detectives believe the boys are together.

One of the missing teenagers was described as weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes, police said. He wears his hair short on the sides with long curls on top.

The other is 5 feet 11, 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Outreach House offers long-term residential treatment for up to 50 Long Island teenagers with on-site schooling and counseling, according to its website.