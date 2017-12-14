Suffolk County police and State Police will distribute free turkeys and hams to families in need next week at a North Amityville church.

The giveaway is part of the 10th annual Cops Who Care food drive, a partnership between the two police agencies.

It takes place from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at Shaw Temple AME Zion Church at Albany Avenue and 44th Street.

There’s a limited supply, so each family gets one item.

For more information email Donohrob@suffolkcountyny.gov.