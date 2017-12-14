TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk, State police to distribute hams, turkeys to families in need

By Newsday Staff
Suffolk County police and State Police will distribute free turkeys and hams to families in need next week at a North Amityville church.

The giveaway is part of the 10th annual Cops Who Care food drive, a partnership between the two police agencies.

It takes place from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at Shaw Temple AME Zion Church at Albany Avenue and 44th Street.

There’s a limited supply, so each family gets one item.

For more information email Donohrob@suffolkcountyny.gov.

