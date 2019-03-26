Firefighters battled an intense blaze at a gated apartment complex in Coram on Tuesday morning, and the police homicide squad went to the scene, officials said.

The squad was dispatched after the fire at the Fairfield Courtyard at Coram apartment complex on Country Club Drive, which began about 2:40 a.m., according to Suffolk County police.

No injuries have been reported as of 6:45 a.m. and the investigation is continuing, police said. No further details were available.

Firefighters found one of the buildings in the complex completely engulfed in flames, police said. The Coram, Selden and Gordon Heights fire departments responded to the blaze, which was under control by 4 a.m., fire officials said.

Suffolk County police officers assisted in evacuating remaining residents and pets from that building before clearing the surrounding buildings, police said.

Photographs from the scene show intense fire consuming a building from floor to roof and areas of grass in front burning.

The Red Cross assisted residents displaced by the fire in the structure, which houses four residents, said spokesman Michael de Vulpillieres. Three adults were given money on debit cards to help them with food and clothing, he said.

The Red Cross also helped residents in a second building that lost power during the blaze, he said. Those residents are staying in a community room in the complex until power is restored, which is expected to be Tuesday, he said.

A resident of the complex told News 12 Long Island that she saw flames outside her apartment door.

"I almost couldn’t get out," Dottie Carpin said at the scene.