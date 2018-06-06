A 2-year-old boy is missing and may have been taken by his father, whose Coram condo was found on fire Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk authorities said.

Sixth Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help to find Jovani Ligurgo and his father, John Ligurgo III, 43, who may have fled the state in his black Jeep Grand Cherokee. He may also be armed with a hunting rifle, police said.

Sixth Precinct Det. Sgt. Michael Flanagan said investigators believe Ligurgo is out of state because toll cameras captured him leaving. It was not immediately clear whether the father would be considered dangerous, police said, but detectives had no indication that he would harm his son.

Jovani was dropped off by his mother at Ligurgo’s Brettonwoods Drive condo in Coram at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said. When the boy was not returned to his Smithtown home as expected by 4 p.m., the mother called police.

Separately, officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a call of a condo fire, which turned out to be in Ligurgo’s home, police said.

The fire started in the second-floor bedroom, causing significant damage. About 25 firefighters from five departments were able to confine most of the fire to the bedroom, said Robert Walther, the Coram fire department’s second assistant chief.

“There was nobody home at the time,” Walther said. “We had to force entry into the house. It had been burning for a little while before somebody saw it.”

Walther said firefighters checked adjoining condos to make sure the fire had not spread. No one was hurt, he said.

Arson detectives are looking into the cause of the fire. Police did not say if it was considered suspicious.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or contact Sixth Precint detectives at 631-854-8652.