At least one person was seriously injured Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash on County Road 83 in Coram, police said.

A call came in at 9:06 a.m. that a vehicle hit a tree on the road near Patchogue-Mount Sinai Road, Suffolk police said.

The southbound side of CR 83 near Mount Sinai-Coram Road in Coram was closed due to the crash, police said.