At least one person was seriously injured following a motorcycle accident in Coram Sunday morning, Suffolk police said.

The crash near the intersection of Pine Road and Route 112 was reported about 10:30 a.m., police said. It involved a motorcycle and a black SUV, according to photos from the scene.

Route 112 was closed between Pine Road and Glenmere Lane as of noon Sunday as Suffolk police were investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story.