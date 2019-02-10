One passenger was killed and another was hospitalized after a single-car hit-and-run crash in Coram on Sunday morning, police said.

A 2005 Nissan Murano was going east on Middle Country Road about 4 a.m. when it crossed the westbound lane and struck a metal pole near Homestead Drive, Suffolk police said in a news release Sunday.

The driver ran away north through a parking lot, leaving two passengers behind, police said.

One of the passengers, a man who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, Eledao Bolaj-Garcia, 53, of Westhampton, was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Middle Country Road was closed until about 11 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation website.

Suffolk County Major Case detectives are investigating the crash. Anyone with information was asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

About four hours earlier and a mile and a half east on Middle Country Road, three people died and two were taken to hospitals after a sport utility vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Middle Island, police said.