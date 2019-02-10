TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Afternoon
33° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

1 passenger killed, 1 injured in Coram crash, driver runs away, police say

Police at the crash scene at Middle Country

Police at the crash scene at Middle Country Road and Homestead Drive on Sunday morning. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

One passenger was killed and another was hospitalized after a single-car hit-and-run crash in Coram on Sunday morning, police said.

A 2005 Nissan Murano was going east on Middle Country Road about 4 a.m. when it crossed the westbound lane and struck a metal pole near Homestead Drive, Suffolk police said in a news release Sunday.

The driver ran away north through a parking lot, leaving two passengers behind, police said.

One of the passengers, a man who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, Eledao Bolaj-Garcia, 53, of Westhampton, was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Middle Country Road was closed until about 11 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation website. 

Suffolk County Major Case detectives are investigating the crash. Anyone with information was asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

About four hours earlier and a mile and a half east on Middle Country Road, three people died and two were taken to hospitals after a sport utility vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Middle Island, police said.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The crash scene at Middle Country Road and Police: 3 dead, 2 injured after driver flees cops
Firefighters at the scene of the crash on Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after fiery Shirley crash
Henri Daniel Jr. of Allentown, Pa., was arrested Police: Pa. man arrested for scamming man, 86
Antoinette Friend steps up to help family struck by illnesses
Lexi Shaw, a Massapequa teen who was diagnosed LI teen with cancer gets 'fairy godfather' makeover
Noah Bakhash 7, of Brooklyn, volleys Saturday at For kids, many happy returns at the NY Tennis Expo