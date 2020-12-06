A Coram man was killed Sunday afternoon after a fight in the backyard of his home, Suffolk police said.

Detectives responded to a home on West Yaphank Road in Coram at 11:10 a.m. for a report of a backyard fight, said Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, supervisor of the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad.

The victim, a resident of the home, was found severely injured with blunt force trauma and taken to a hospital where he later died, Beyrer said.

"There were a number of residents inside the home and we are interviewing them now," he said.

There have been no arrests and the detectives have yet to publicly disclose the cause of the fight or if a weapon was used.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.