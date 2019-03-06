Coram fire district residents on Tuesday approved a $2.9 million plan to expand a substation.

Fire Commissioner James Brown said in a voicemail the bond proposition had passed, but he did not provide vote totals.

Voters approved $2.825 million in bonds to finance a 46 percent expansion of the district’s station 2, on Route 112 and Pine Road. District officials have said annual fire taxes for the average home would increase by about $48.20.

The total cost of the project is $2.975 million. The remaining $150,000 will come from a fire district reserve account, Coram officials said.

District officials plan to expand station 2, which was built in 1976, from the current 4,913 square feet to 7,192 square feet. The additional space will include a new truck bay, increasing the number of bays from four to five. Coram officials said the work is necessary to comply with federal safety standards and accommodate larger fire trucks purchased in recent years. The project also would include the replacement of aging windows, doors, floors and the roof.