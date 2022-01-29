TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Man found shot to death on Shirley street

By Lorena Mongelli Lorena.mongelli@newsday.com
Print

A 34-year-old Coram man was found fatally shot on a street in Shirley early Saturday morning, according to Suffolk County police.

Daniel Decosta was found dead on Flower Road, near Neighborhood Road, at 12:35 a.m., police said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Suffolk County medical examiner's office.

Police did not release any additional information but are continuing to investigate.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

By Lorena Mongelli Lorena.mongelli@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Town of Brookhaven plow trucks make a pass
Storm brings MacArthur Airport, LIRR, buses to a standstill
Snowplow driver Joe Brynda, in Mattituck, is no
'Hard to keep up': Those venturing out find it's tough sledding
Plows clearing snow from Old Country Road in
Weather service: Blizzard criteria met in Suffolk County
Richard Haase.
The school year began with hope. Then omicron hit. And (un)masking.
"That is a beautiful sight — down from
COVID-19 cases down 86% in past three weeks, Hochul says
This portrait of the late commercial airline pilot
Portrait of LI airline pilot lands at Smithsonian
Didn’t find what you were looking for?