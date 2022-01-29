Cops: Man found shot to death on Shirley street

A 34-year-old Coram man was found fatally shot on a street in Shirley early Saturday morning, according to Suffolk County police.

Daniel Decosta was found dead on Flower Road, near Neighborhood Road, at 12:35 a.m., police said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Suffolk County medical examiner's office.

Police did not release any additional information but are continuing to investigate.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.