Police investigating more shots fired in Coram

Police say they are looking into whether gunshots fired on a Coram street Wednesday night are related to this week's shootings, including the one inside an IHOP.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Suffolk County police are investigating whether gunshots fired on a Coram street Wednesday are related to this week’s shootings, including the one inside a Lake Ronkonkoma IHOP restaurant.

Police were summoned to Norfleet Lane at about 10:40 p.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots, police said in a statement Thursday.

“Shell casings were found in the roadway,” police said.

Police did not indicate how many shell casings were recovered. No injuries were reported.

An Islandia man was charged in the shooting of an alleged fellow gang member inside the IHOP on Monday afternoon, police have said. 

Less than two hours after that shooting and eight miles east, in Coram, three men were shot in two incidents by groups of armed assailants who fled, police have said. Those attacks are believed to involve Bloods members or their associates.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

