A list of cancellations of town and city meetings, events, services

BABYLON

All group activities of more than 10 to 15 people are canceled, including gatherings at town senior centers. The centers will remain open and staffed, and individuals can come if they need services, but seniors are being encouraged to stay home. The town is still evaluating how it will perform meal services but plans to continue to do so.

Town Hall will remain open, but all board meetings will now be livestreamed and residents can participate online. Any “controversial” hearings will be postponed, said Supervisor Rich Schaffer.

EAST HAMPTON

The town has enacted these measures, which will remain in place until further notice:

Town-operated facilities and programs, with the exception of the town recycling centers in East Hampton and Montauk, will be closed to the public as of March 16. Town staff will report to work for essential business and can continue to accept and process applications for permits and the like, but submissions should be made electronically. Those with critical or time-sensitive business are asked to call to make arrangements;

The police department will remain open to the public;

Meetings of town committees or other groups have been canceled. Assistance can be provided by the supervisor’s office for groups that wish to set up a teleconference;

Meetings of the Town Board and of town-appointed boards such as the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Board may proceed, but members of the public are asked not to attend in person. Please check with the appropriate department as to schedule. The meetings are broadcast live on LTV Channel 22. Public comments on agenda matters may be submitted to the town clerk at CBrennan@EHamptonny.gov, and remote conferencing can be arranged for public participation;

All public hearings of the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Architectural Review Board are canceled until further notice except in instances where time constraints have been placed on an application through a court or other legal obligation;

The town's Senior Center has been closed as of March 11; individualized services are available;

The March 22 St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed;

The AmO’Gansett parade, which was scheduled for March 14, has also been postponed.

GLEN COVE

Glen Cove has suspended all activities at the city senior center until at least March 31, and beginning Monday will suspend all after-school activities at its youth bureau indefinitely. City officials had shut them down on Tuesday for what city officials initially expected to be a day or two of closure. In a news release, Glen Cove officials said that while members will not be permitted to access the senior center, “Senior Center employees will remain on staff until further notice to continue daily administrative work and to assist with the delivery of meals to those members that rely on them.”

HEMPSTEAD

Effective Friday night, the town closed all 14 senior centers, the Echo Park Pool in West Hempstead and the Newbridge Indoor Ice Rink arena in Bellmore;

The town’s swimming lessons, lifeguard training and Echo Park swim activities are postponed.

HUNTINGTON

The animal shelter is scheduled to reopen March 21;

The Huntington Highway Department office at 30 Rofay Dr. in East Northport is closed to walk-in inquiries until further notice. Please report road issues and submit service requests online or call 631-499-0444.

Town parks are open, but all permitted play at town fields is canceled through March 31;

The Dix Hills Ice Rink is closed until further notice and all programming is canceled;

Registration for Project PLAY, originally scheduled for March 21, is postponed until further notice;

All Traffic Violations Bureau conferences scheduled for Traffic Court on March 19 have been administratively adjourned until further notice; if your conference was scheduled for March 19, please wait until you are notified of a new date;

The Youth Board’s regularly scheduled March meeting has been canceled. They will meet again in April;

Project EXCEL’s College Trip planned to Hofstra University has been canceled since Hofstra has canceled its classes;

Project EXCEL has canceled its Employment Program until April;

Half Hollow Hills Library, in collaboration with REACH CYA, Drug and Alcohol Project and the Youth Bureau staff, has canceled the “Save A Life Start A Conversation” event on March 25;

Youth Bureau programs taking place at various school district facilities have been canceled.

LONG BEACH

The city has taken the following actions, effective immediately:

The Recreation Center, Magnolia Senior Center and Day Care, Ice Arena and West End Community Center are closed until further notice;

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center is closed until further notice;

The Long Beach Public Library will close for one week starting Saturday and is tentatively scheduled to reopen March 21;

All City-run recreation, youth and senior programs are postponed until further notice. This includes before and after-school programs;

The boardwalk, outdoor playgrounds, boat ramp, dog park, skate park and fishing pier will remain open.

“Meet with the Manager,” held each Monday and third Tuesday of the month, is postponed.

City Hall will remain open during normal business hours, but officials are encouraging the public visit only if necessary. The following protocols are in place for City Hall:

Residents needing to do business at City Hall are asked to call ahead to make an appointment at 516-431-1000;

Staff will take as much information as they can over the phone and provide residents with the requested information in the City Hall lobby to limit the amount of time residents spend in the building;

To pay tax bills, waters bills, parking tickets or false alarm fees, please visit www.longbeachny.gov/pay;

For license and parking permit applications, please visit www.longbeachny.gov/cityclerk and mail to City Hall;

NORTH HEMPSTEAD

Town officials have canceled the next two board meetings on March 19 and April 2.

A public hearing that was scheduled for March 19 to consider extending the building moratorium in Port Washington’s waterfront district will instead take place in a special meeting at 10 a.m. March 30 at Town Hall.

Another hearing about the request from a wireless company to install 16 small wireless facilities in Port Washington has been rescheduled to an undetermined date. The board had planned to hear public comments on March 19.

OYSTER BAY

The town has closed the Hicksville Athletic Center and the Bethpage Ice Skating Center through March 22. “Future activity schedules at these locations will be evaluated on a week-by-week basis,” the town said in a news release.

Oyster Bay has suspended all activities for senior citizens at town community centers from March 14 to 22.

RIVERHEAD

The March 17 Town Board meeting is canceled, along with all town committee meetings through the end of March. In-house recreation programs and senior citizen in-house programs are canceled through March.

All town facilities and buildings are closed to the public until further notice, except for the police department and Riverhead Town Court. Town Hall will remain open on a limited basis.

The Riverhead Rocks Run 10-mile run scheduled for March 22 has been postponed, along with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 28.

SMITHTOWN

Smithtown will move its March 19 Town Council meeting to 2 p.m. and cancel the public portion of the meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic, town spokeswoman Nicole Garguilo said. Similar plans are likely for the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals, she added. Those boards meet in the town senior center, which will close for two weeks starting Monday for cleaning and to limit exposure for the town’s older residents. “To bring more individuals in, especially when they’re saying the virus can survive on a surface for three days” doesn’t make sense, Garguilo said.

A March 18 Community Association of Greater St. James meeting and the March 14 Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella and Yedid Kings Park 15k run have both been postponed.

SOUTHOLD