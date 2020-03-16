The Babylon Industrial Development Agency has postponed a public hearing on a tax abatement for an Amityville apartment complex out of concern over the spread of the coronavirus.

AvalonBay Communities of Melville is constructing three-story buildings with 317 apartments and 21 townhouses on 7.7 acres at 366 Broadway, the former site of Brunswick Hospital. The IDA is proposing giving AvalonBay a 15-year abatement whereby the company will save $2.4 million in sales tax and $17.2 million in property taxes, for a total savings of nearly $20 million.

The hearing was scheduled for 7 p.m. March 16 at Amityville Village Hall. It has been postponed indefinitely, and the IDA board will not vote on the abatement at its next board meeting on March 18, said IDA special projects manager Brendan Murphy.

“We believe this is in the best interest of the public, as well as the Agency Board and staff,” Murphy wrote in an email.

Murphy said signs will be posted at Village Hall, Town Hall and Old Town Hall, letting people know the hearing is cancelled.