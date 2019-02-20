Officer struck by SUV after couple tries to use fake $100 bills at CVS, police say
Failing to persuade an Amityville CVS to accept counterfeit $100-bills in early December, a couple retreated to an SUV. When the police arrived, responding to the store’s request, the woman backed up, striking the officer and then a parked car before driving off, Nassau County police said on Wednesday.
This happened on Dec. 5 around 4 p.m. Now, police are offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who could help them locate the suspects by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
An Amityville police representative was not immediately available to comment.
