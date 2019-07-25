A year to the day a young couple were shot to death in a vehicle found parked on a street in West Babylon, Suffolk County police are asking the public for any information that could help detectives crack the still-unsolved homicides.

Olivia Digrigoli, 21, of West Islip, and Anthony St. Hilaire, 22, of West Babylon, were found slain on Lakeway Drive about 11:20 p.m. on July 25, 2018.

At a vigil attended by more than 100 people last July, a friend told Newsday that Digrigoli and St. Hilaire were a couple — a description later affirmed by investigators. Police said Digrigoli was found dead in the driver's seat of the vehicle, while St. Hilaire was found outside and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Additional details of the shooting have not been released, with police citing the ongoing investigation. The road where the victims were found runs parallel to Southern State Parkway, north of the parkway, and to the west of Belmont Lake State Park.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the homicides to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. All calls will remain confidential. Tipsters also can text SCPD with a message to CRIMES (274637) or can email a tip to police at www.tipsubmit.com.