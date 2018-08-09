TODAY'S PAPER
Northport golf course sustains $124G in vandalism, officials say

Huntington town officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the damage to four holes at Crab Meadow Golf Course.

Damaged greens at Crab Meadow Golf Course. The

Damaged greens at Crab Meadow Golf Course. The vandalism occurred July 30 between 9 p.m and 2 a.m.

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com
The Town of Huntington is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide information about the $124,000 in vandalism at the Crab Meadow Golf Course in Northport.

Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said during a Thursday news conference that the vandalism — dozens of holds and scraping across the greens — occurred July 30 between 9 p.m and 2 a.m.  

Four holes were damaged, he said. One hole was repaired but the others sustained major damage. Three temporary greens have been established for golfers to use until the damage is repaired.

The $5,000 Town reward has been privately donated, officials said.

