The Town of Huntington is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide information about the $124,000 in vandalism at the Crab Meadow Golf Course in Northport.

Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said during a Thursday news conference that the vandalism — dozens of holds and scraping across the greens — occurred July 30 between 9 p.m and 2 a.m.

Four holes were damaged, he said. One hole was repaired but the others sustained major damage. Three temporary greens have been established for golfers to use until the damage is repaired.

The $5,000 Town reward has been privately donated, officials said.