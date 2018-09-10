Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Suffolk police investigate pen dispenser in Coram

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Suffolk police are investigating a coin-operated dispenser found in Coram that sells “pens,” which apparently could be used as crack pipes, according to a department employee.

Workers from the Town of Brookhaven had removed the container,  the employee said. Town officials said in a news release that it had received complaints from residents and found the vending machine in front of a shopping center on Middle Country Road.

The Suffolk police department employee did not know whether a resident discovered the dispenser and alerted police or a police officer learned about it and reported it.

Brookhaven officials have scheduled a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to discuss the dispenser.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

