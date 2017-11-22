TODAY'S PAPER
Man airlifted to hospital after crash on Route 110, police say

The Melville Fire Department and Suffolk police respond

The Melville Fire Department and Suffolk police respond to a crash on Route 110 near Ruland Road in Melville on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Photo Credit: Joseph Cassano

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A man was airlifted to a hospital after a crash that left much of his vehicle in pieces on a major road in Melville on Wednesday night, Suffolk police said.

Detectives were dispatched to Route 110 near Ruland Road after the driver crashed about 8 p.m., authorities said.

Photos of the scene show the vehicle on the sidewalk of the southbound Route 110, with engine parts spilling out onto the roadway.

The crash led to the closure of southbound Route 110 between Spagnoli Road and Ruland Road.

Police said other details were not immediately available.

