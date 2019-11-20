Three adults were taken to hospitals after a BMW collided with a school bus in Bridgehampton on Wednesday afternoon, Southampton Town police said.

The BMW was traveling on Scuttle Hole Road at 3:06 p.m. when it left its lane and collided head on with a bus transporting a student in the Sag Harbor District. The bus driver suffered a back injury and was flown by Suffolk County police medevac to Stony Brook University Hospital. The BMW driver and a bus monitor aboard the school bus were taken by ambulance to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

A child aboard the bus was not hurt.

No further details were immediately available.