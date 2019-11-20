TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Police: 3 adults hurt after car hits school bus in Bridgehampton

A Sag Harbor School District School Mini bus

A Sag Harbor School District School Mini bus collided head on with a BMW SUV on Scuttlehole Road in Bridgehampton on Wednesday. Credit: Doug Kuntz/Doug Kuntz

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Three adults were taken to hospitals after a BMW collided with a school bus in Bridgehampton on Wednesday afternoon, Southampton Town police said.

The BMW was traveling on Scuttle Hole Road at 3:06 p.m. when it left its lane and collided head on with a bus transporting a student in the Sag Harbor District. The bus driver suffered a back injury and was flown by Suffolk County police medevac to Stony Brook University Hospital. The BMW driver and a bus monitor aboard the school bus were taken by ambulance to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

A child aboard the bus was not hurt.

No further details were immediately available.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

New York American Water's office in Merrick. Owners agree to sell embattled New York American Water
Anthony Piccirillo, Republican candidate for Suffolk County Legislature Piccirillo wins Suffolk seat after final ballot count
Leaders of the Shinnecock Indian Nation, including trustee Shinnecock sign agreement for medical marijuana dispensary
Myrna Taylor poses for a photo in 2004. Myrna Taylor, civil rights advocate, dies at 83
No new date has been set for a Vote on Yaphank auto yard delayed after water worries raised
Riverhead residents separated into groups to discuss the Supermarket, concerts on Riverhead residents' wish list
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search