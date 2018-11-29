Two drivers in their 90s were injured when their vehicles collided in Brookhaven on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

William Connolly, 93, of Brookhaven hamlet, was driving a Mazda west on Montauk Highway about 2:20 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound Grand Marquis, driven by Marion Ardine, 91, of East Patchogue, police said.

Connolly was critically injured and Ardine's injuries were not life threatening, police said, and both were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue.

Their vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Fifth Precinct detectives are investigating.