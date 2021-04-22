TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Calverton crash kills driver after collision with tree, Riverhead police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Riverhead Town Police are investigating a Thursday morning crash that left a driver dead in Calverton after a collision with a tree.

Police said officers responding to a call on Sound Avenue discovered the crash at 7:07 a.m.

The vehicle was a 2011 Chevrolet HHR. The identity of the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, has not been released, pending notification of family.

Police said it appears the vehicle was headed northbound on Edwards Avenue when it left the roadway and collided with the tree. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call detectives at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

