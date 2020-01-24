Westbound lanes of LIE closed at Exit 63, police say
Suffolk County police said they closed all westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway on Friday afternoon after a crash in Coram.
Police responded to the crash at 2:19 p.m. at Exit 63, North Ocean Avenue, where one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital, officials said.
Lanes remained closed two hours later ahead of the evening commute, police said. No further details about injuries or how the crash happened were immediately available.
