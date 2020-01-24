TODAY'S PAPER
Westbound lanes of LIE closed at Exit 63, police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Suffolk County police said they closed all westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway on Friday afternoon after a crash in Coram.

Police responded to the crash at 2:19 p.m. at Exit 63, North Ocean Avenue, where one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital, officials said.

Lanes remained closed two hours later ahead of the evening commute, police said. No further details about injuries or how the crash happened were immediately available. 

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

