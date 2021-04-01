A 61-year-old man from Coram was killed in a two-car collision Thursday morning in Calverton, Riverhead Town Police said.

Police said Leonor Parra-Nunez was driving a 1997 Nissan Maxima northbound on Burman Boulevard when he ran a red light at Route 25 and his car was struck by an eastbound 2010 Chevrolet Equinox at 6:14 a.m.

The intersection is at the entrance to Calverton Enterprise Park, police said.

Police said both vehicles were "heavily damaged" and Parra-Nunez had to be extricated by members of the Wading-River Fire Department before being taken by Riverhead Ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries. The other driver, identified by police as Rolando Ajcuc-Chamale, 33, of Calverton, was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Ridge Fire Department and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the intersection was closed for several hours for investigation by the Riverhead Detective Division and the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Team — an investigation that determined Parra-Nunez had failed to stop at the red light. No charges have been filed, but police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call detectives at 631-727-4500.