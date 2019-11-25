TODAY'S PAPER
Man charged in DWI after crashing through gas station windows, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 31-year-old Central Islip man was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after police said he drove his 2009 Ford through the front windows and doors of a market at a Sunoco gas station on Vanderbilt Motor Parkway in Commack.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the station at 90 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Suffolk County police said.

Police said the driver, identified as Mason Woodward, was transported to St. Catherine of Sienna Medical Center in Smithtown for treatment of minor injuries. He was then released to police custody.

Arraignment details were not immediately available and it was not clear if Woodward is represented by counsel.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

