Driver killed in crash with transit bus in Babylon, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A North Babylon man died after he drove his car over a parking-lot curb onto a street and was then struck by a Suffolk County Transit bus Tuesday morning in Babylon, Suffolk police said.

The dead man was identified as John Gordon, 83, of Dulittle Street, police said.

The crash happened about 11:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of John Street, police said.

Gordon was driving a 2005 Honda Accord in the parking at 1 John St., “when he drove the vehicle over the curb and into the westbound lanes of John Street. A westbound Suffolk County Transit bus struck the vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Personnel with the Babylon Fire Department extricated Gordon from the Accord, police said. Gordon was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Roberto Montenegro, 47, of Copiague, was the driver of the transit bus, police said. Neither Montenegro nor his passengers were injured, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

