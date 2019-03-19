TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

One person killed in pickup-SUV crash in Flanders, police say

The scene of Tuesday morning's fatal crash on

The scene of Tuesday morning's fatal crash on Flanders Road in Flanders. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

One person died in a collision between a pickup and a sport utility vehicle on Flanders Road in Flanders on Tuesday morning, a Southampton police spokeswoman said.

One driver suffered non-serious injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

Photographs of the crash, reported just after 7 a.m., by Bellows Pond Road, show the driver's side of the Chevrolet TrailBlazer SUV bashed in and its front end crumpled.

"The accident investigation is continuing," the spokeswoman said.

No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead police Officer Robert Van Wyen appears in Cop arrested as scandal roils village Police Dept.
The scene of a fatal crash early Tuesday Cops: High-speed chase ends in death, 1 arrest
Naz Kahn speaks to Westbury Middle School students Middle school students get look inside mosque
Suffolk County police at a 7-Eleven store at Cops: Armed robbery of another 7-Eleven
Statue of Liberty climber Patricia Okoumou leaves a Statue of Liberty climber won't go to prison
Christiaan Padavan auditions on "American Idol." LI 'American Idol' hopeful is going to Hollywood