One person died in a collision between a pickup and a sport utility vehicle on Flanders Road in Flanders on Tuesday morning, a Southampton police spokeswoman said.

One driver suffered non-serious injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

Photographs of the crash, reported just after 7 a.m., by Bellows Pond Road, show the driver's side of the Chevrolet TrailBlazer SUV bashed in and its front end crumpled.

"The accident investigation is continuing," the spokeswoman said.

No further details were immediately available.