A woman driving a 2003 Nissan Murano SUV died after veering off Wheeler Road in Hauppauge and slamming into a utility pole before dawn on Friday, Suffolk police said.

Rosa Portillo, 29, of Central Islip, was headed south about 4:20 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The safety of the sport utility vehicle will be checked. Anyone with information about the crash should call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

With Deon J. Hampton