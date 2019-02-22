TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Driver killed as SUV hits utility pole, police say

Suffolk police are investigating a motor vehicle crash

Suffolk police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman on Wheeler Road in Hauppauge before dawn Friday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A woman driving a 2003 Nissan Murano SUV died after veering off Wheeler Road in Hauppauge and slamming into a utility pole before dawn on Friday, Suffolk police said.

Rosa Portillo, 29, of Central Islip, was headed south about 4:20 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The safety of the sport utility vehicle will be checked. Anyone with information about the crash should call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

With Deon J. Hampton

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

U.S. citizen Li Kai, 56, of Huntington, who Push to free Huntington man imprisoned in China
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is seen on Feb. Cuomo, 7 governors call for SALT cap repeal
Markers show spots where spent casings were found NYPD: Can't determine which shot killed cop from LI
Glenn Terry was convicted in 2016. Glenn Terry's kidnapping attempt conviction vacated
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera, shown in this 'El Chapo' lawyers given more time for new trial
The extended temporary restraining order spares for now Judge: William Floyd Estate deer culling on hold