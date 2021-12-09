TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Man dies in early morning crash with box truck on Route 110 in Melville, cops say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A Massapequa Park man was killed when his vehicle collided with a box truck parked on the shoulder of Ruland Road shortly before dawn Thursday, Suffolk police said.

Steven Zaug, 35, was driving a 2011 Mitsubishi north on Route 110; his death was pronounced at the site of the approximately 4:03 a.m. crash.

Guillermo Moran, 39, of Medford, who had pulled onto the shoulder in the 2016 Isuzu box truck, was not hurt.

Officers inspected the box truck and impounded the Mitsubishi for safety checks.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Oyster Bay Town Hall.
Oyster Bay IG working to restore town's computer system, official says
Former Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy, shown in
Newsday court filing: Levy secrecy demands 'beyond the pale' 
Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into
CDC expands Pfizer booster, opens extra dose to ages 16 and 17
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she
Letitia James quits race for New York governor
Jim Malatras has resigned as chancellor of New
Malatras resigns as SUNY chancellor after Cuomo scandal
The LIRR station at Merillon Avenue. The railroad
Third Track project again faces delays after village files appeal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?