A Massapequa Park man was killed when his vehicle collided with a box truck parked on the shoulder of Ruland Road shortly before dawn Thursday, Suffolk police said.

Steven Zaug, 35, was driving a 2011 Mitsubishi north on Route 110; his death was pronounced at the site of the approximately 4:03 a.m. crash.

Guillermo Moran, 39, of Medford, who had pulled onto the shoulder in the 2016 Isuzu box truck, was not hurt.

Officers inspected the box truck and impounded the Mitsubishi for safety checks.