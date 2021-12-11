TODAY'S PAPER
Man killed in single-car crash in Central Islip, Suffolk police say

A driver was killed in a one-car crash on Lowell Avenue at East Maple Street in Central Islip early Saturday, Suffolk police say. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Central Islip man was killed in a single-car crash in the hamlet early Saturday, Suffolk police said.

Christian Valero was driving a 2009 Nissan 370Z southbound on Lowell Avenue about 1:45 a.m. when the car traveled into a wooded area and struck a tree, according to police. Valero, 24, died at the scene.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Third Squad at 631.854.8352.

