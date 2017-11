Suffolk County police said a FedEx truck crashed into a utility pole on Ronkonkoma Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma at 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver was not injured in the crash, police said. But the crash closed northbound Ronkonkoma Avenue north of Church Street and the road remained closed at 9:40 a.m., police said.

No one was charged. Additional details were not available.