A motorcyclist and his passenger were seriously injured Saturday in Hauppauge when a driver turned her vehicle into them, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred about 10:35 a.m. near Veterans Memorial Highway and MacArthur Boulevard, police said.

Laura Ruggiero was driving a 2016 Nissan north on Veterans Memorial Highway. When she went to make a left-hand turn onto MacArthur Boulevard, she struck a 2003 Harley Davidson traveling north on Veterans Memorial Highway, police said.

Joseph Waite, 60, of Shirley, was driving the motorcycle, police said. They identified his passenger as Andrea McCarthy, 52, of Bohemia. Waite’s injuries were described as serious. He was being treated at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said. McCarthy, who also had serious injuries, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Ruggiero, 36, of Hauppauge, was not hurt, police said.

Both the Harley Davidson and Nissan were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call 631-854-8452.