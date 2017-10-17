Four people were injured when three vehicles collided Monday night in Middle Island, police said.
A westbound 1994 Volvo on Middle Country Road/Route 25 crossed over the double-yellow line near Swezey Drive and struck the passenger side of a 2002 Chevrolet traveling east at 9:52 p.m., Suffolk County police said.
An eastbound 2010 Nissan behind the Chevrolet struck the Volvo head-on, police said.
The driver of the Volvo, the driver of the Nissan and the driver and passenger in Chevrolet were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police did not provide additional details.
