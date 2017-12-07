A driver trying to park crashed into the front of a Holbrook pub Thursday when he swerved to avoid another vehicle, Suffolk police said.

No one was injured when the driver, a 90-year-old man, hit The Irish Times Pub on Main Street about 4 p.m., police said.

A photo from the scene shows damage to part of an exterior wall, exposing the pub’s interior, but it does not appear the vehicle ended up inside the building.

Police said the fire marshal and Islip Town building inspector will determine if the building is structurally safe.