TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 39° Good Evening
Few Clouds 39° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

90-year-old driver crashes into Holbrook pub, police say

Police said a man lost control of his

Police said a man lost control of his car on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, and crashed into The Irish Times Pub on Main Street in Holbrook. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A driver trying to park crashed into the front of a Holbrook pub Thursday when he swerved to avoid another vehicle, Suffolk police said.

No one was injured when the driver, a 90-year-old man, hit The Irish Times Pub on Main Street about 4 p.m., police said.

A photo from the scene shows damage to part of an exterior wall, exposing the pub’s interior, but it does not appear the vehicle ended up inside the building.

Police said the fire marshal and Islip Town building inspector will determine if the building is structurally safe.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Peter Lee Dunbar, 24, of Queens, in the Porch package thief arrested, police say
The owner of this historic house at 472 Residents sue village boards over 3 projects
Activists rallly on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Rally against ICE presence at state courthouses
President Donald Trump accompanied by Vice President Mike Congress passes stopgap spending measure
Fundraising by opponents of a state constitutional convention Fundraising against con-con swamps proponents
District Court Judge Janine Barbera-Dalli recused herself from Judge draws criticism for coaching prosecution via text
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE