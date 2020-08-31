TODAY'S PAPER
Woman seriously hurt in single-car crash, police say

Fourth Precinct detectives and Crime Scene investigators at

Fourth Precinct detectives and Crime Scene investigators at the scene of a crash on Hawkins Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma early Monday morning. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
One woman suffered serious injuries and a male passenger minor injuries in an early morning single-vehicle crash Monday on Hawkins Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the crash involved a Ford Explorer that struck a utility pole near Lakewood Road and said the accident was reported in a 911 call at 6:19 a.m.

Southbound Hawkins was closed at Division, northbound Hawkins closed at Church. It was not immediately clear when the road would reopen, though police said it was possible it might reopen prior to 10 a.m.

Police said Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the accident.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

