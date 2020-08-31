One woman suffered serious injuries and a male passenger minor injuries in an early morning single-vehicle crash Monday on Hawkins Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the crash involved a Ford Explorer that struck a utility pole near Lakewood Road and said the accident was reported in a 911 call at 6:19 a.m.

Southbound Hawkins was closed at Division, northbound Hawkins closed at Church. It was not immediately clear when the road would reopen, though police said it was possible it might reopen prior to 10 a.m.

Police said Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the accident.