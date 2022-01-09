A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Medford early Sunday, Suffolk police said.

A 39-year-old woman was driving a 2010 Mercury Milan in the left lane of the westbound Long Island Expressway approaching exit 65 about 12:35 a.m. when the vehicle veered across the roadway, according to police. The Mercury spun around and crashed into a wooded area, police said.

The woman, whose name is being withheld until police notify her next of kin, was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where she died. A 40-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was taken to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.