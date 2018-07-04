TODAY'S PAPER
Driver killed in crash in Ronkonkoma, police say

The scene of a fatal crash and car

The scene of a fatal crash and car fire on Edgewood Avenue in Ronkonkoma early Wednesday. Photo Credit: Chris Sabella

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com
A driver was killed Wednesday morning after crashing a Jeep into multiple trees and a fire hydrant near a home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County police said. 

Authorities said the driver was traveling west on Express Drive North just after 3 a.m. when the person struck a curb, hit ornamental rocks in front of a home on Edgewood Avenue, then crashed into multiple trees and a fire hydrant. After the crash, the Jeep caught fire, police said. 

Lakeland Fire Department officials extinguished the fire and a county medical examiner pronounced the Jeep driver dead moments later, police said in a news release. 

Police have not released the name of the driver. 

A female resident of the Edgewood Avenue home came outside during the crash and was hit by debris, police said. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 631-854-8452. 

