Suffolk police arrested a Brooklyn man and charged him with driving while intoxicated after he caused a four-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills early Sunday morning, officials said.

Four people were taken to Huntington Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

About 4:30 a.m., Fin Anibal, 53, lost control of the van he was driving west near Exit 51 of the LIE, Suffolk police said.

The van struck a guardrail and overturned, and three other westbound vehicles crashed into the van, according to police.

Anibal was being held at the Second Precinct in Huntington and is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

The crash closed the LIE westbound. It reopened at 6:35 a.m., police said.