Suffolk cops: 1 injured in LIE crash in Medford

By Michael O’Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
One person suffered minor injuries Thursday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Medford.

Suffolk County Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash, which took place near Exit 65 at 9:11 a.m., a police spokeswoman said. The injured person was transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment.

Police declined to say if the crash was related to the snowstorm that rocked Long Island and the East Coast Thursday.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

