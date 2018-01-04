One person suffered minor injuries Thursday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Medford.

Suffolk County Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash, which took place near Exit 65 at 9:11 a.m., a police spokeswoman said. The injured person was transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment.

Police declined to say if the crash was related to the snowstorm that rocked Long Island and the East Coast Thursday.