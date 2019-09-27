TODAY'S PAPER
Central Islip man killed in two-car crash on Motor Parkway, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A 32-year-old man died after a two-car crash on the Motor Parkway in Central Islip on Friday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Christopher Alexandre of Central Islip was pronounced dead at the Southside Hospital in Bay Shore following the 8:15 a.m. crash on the Motor Parkway near Jetson Lane, police said.

Alexandre was driving a 2001 Saturn westbound on Motor Parkway, when it collided with a 2019 Nissan which was heading eastbound, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, Eliberto Martinez, 49, of Central Islip, was treated for injuries that were not considering life-threatening at Southside Hospital, police said.

Both vehicles in the crash were impounded for safety checks, officials said.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the crash call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

