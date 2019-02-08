A driver was killed in a single-car crash Friday morning near the entrance to Stony Brook University Hospital, Suffolk police said.

The cause of death and identity of the driver, a female, were not immediately known.

Police received a call at 11:23 a.m. and the caller reported that the car, on Nicolls Road, had “overturned,” said a spokeswoman for the department.

A photo shows the car flipped on its side.

Officers were at the scene investigating the crash while northbound Nicolls Road was temporarily closed early in the afternoon.