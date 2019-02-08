Cops: 1 killed in crash near Stony Brook University Hospital
A driver was killed in a single-car crash Friday morning near the entrance to Stony Brook University Hospital, Suffolk police said.
The cause of death and identity of the driver, a female, were not immediately known.
Police received a call at 11:23 a.m. and the caller reported that the car, on Nicolls Road, had “overturned,” said a spokeswoman for the department.
A photo shows the car flipped on its side.
Officers were at the scene investigating the crash while northbound Nicolls Road was temporarily closed early in the afternoon.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.