Cops: 1 killed in crash near Stony Brook University Hospital

Officers were investigating a single-car crash that killed a female driver Friday morning near the entrance to Stony Brook University Hospital, Suffolk police said. The cause of death and identity of the driver were not immediately known. (Credit: James Carbone)

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A driver was killed in a single-car crash Friday morning near the entrance to Stony Brook University Hospital, Suffolk police said.

The cause of death and identity of the driver, a female, were not immediately known.

Police received a call at 11:23 a.m. and the caller reported that the car, on Nicolls Road, had “overturned,” said a spokeswoman for the department.

A photo shows the car flipped on its side.

Officers were at the scene investigating the crash while northbound Nicolls Road was temporarily closed early in the afternoon. 

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

