TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Pedestrian critically injured in Central Islip crash, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 44-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after police said he was struck by a car Sunday night in Central Islip.

Suffolk County police said Vicente Monterroso, of Central Islip, was crossing Suffolk Avenue from north to south just east of Carleton Avenue when he was struck by a 2016 Honda CR-V at about 9 p.m. Monterroso was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where police said he was in critical condition with undisclosed injuries.

The driver, identified by police as Anoosha Maddi, 31, of Ronkonkoma, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check and said the accident remains under investigation by Third Squad detectives.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Antonio Ventre in Italy in 2017. Antonio Ventre: Tailor for the Nassau County police
Terry Giudici of Huntington with his wife, Lois. Terry Giudici: Business owner who watched over his family
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search