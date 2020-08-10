A 44-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after police said he was struck by a car Sunday night in Central Islip.

Suffolk County police said Vicente Monterroso, of Central Islip, was crossing Suffolk Avenue from north to south just east of Carleton Avenue when he was struck by a 2016 Honda CR-V at about 9 p.m. Monterroso was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where police said he was in critical condition with undisclosed injuries.

The driver, identified by police as Anoosha Maddi, 31, of Ronkonkoma, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check and said the accident remains under investigation by Third Squad detectives.