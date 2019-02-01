A commercial truck crashed on the northbound Robert Moses Causeway in West Islip Friday morning, rolling over into the southbound lanes and killing the driver, State Police said.

Nathan A. Bolden, 37, of Flushing, Queens, was killed in the crash, police said.

An image from the scene shows a crashed CallAhead vehicle used to drain portable toilets, in bramble with blue hoses askew.

The truck was traveling north on the causeway, south of the main span bridge, shortly after 10 a.m. when the driver lost control, rolled over into the southbound lanes of traffic and came to rest on the southbound shoulder, police said.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of the causeway, between Exit RM2E for Montauk Highway and Ocean Parkway in Captree State Park, until shortly before 2 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

The northbound causeway reopened about 12:40 p.m., the DOT said.

A message left with CallAhead's answering service was not returned.