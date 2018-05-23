A driver was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning in Rocky Point, police said.

At about 11:25 a.m., “a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 25A when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Hallock Landing Road and the vehicle was struck by a westbound vehicle,” Suffolk County police said in a statement.

The female driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for injuries that were considered serious but not life threatening.

Seventh Squad detectives are investigating.