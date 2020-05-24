TODAY'S PAPER
Driver seriously hurt in West Islip crash, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police investigating a single-car crash on

Suffolk County police investigating a single-car crash on Montauk Highway in West Islip Saturday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Babylon man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle West Islip crash Saturday night, police said.

Robert Ferri, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford sedan eastbound on Montauk Highway when the car left the road and struck a tree between Admirals Drive East and Otis Lane at approximately 11:05 p.m., according to Suffolk police.

Ferri was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with serious injuries. A 28-year-old male passenger was also taken to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

