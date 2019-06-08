TODAY'S PAPER
Three hurt, one seriously, in Smithtown crash, police say

Authorities respond to a crash at Nesconset Highway

Authorities respond to a crash at Nesconset Highway near Southern Boulevard early Saturday morning. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Three people were injured, one seriously, in an early Saturday morning crash that left one vehicle overturned in Smithtown, Suffolk County police said.

Emily Loach, the driver of a 2017 Honda Accord traveling east on Nesconset Highway, attempted to make a right turn from the left lane near Southern Boulevard but struck a 2010 Jeep that was traveling the same direction in the right lane, police said in a news release.

The Jeep flipped over, but its passengers were not hurt and declined medical treatment, police said.

The crash, which happened at 1:49 a.m., is under investigation, police said.

Loach, 20, of Smithtown, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. Her brother and Honda passenger Thomas Loach, 17, of Smithtown, and Jeep driver Neiko Genao, 19, of Centereach, also were taken to Stony Brook with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

