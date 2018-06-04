TODAY'S PAPER
State Police: Fatal crash closes eastbound Southern

Emergency personnel at the scene of a crash

Emergency personnel at the scene of a crash on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 42 in North Bay Shore on Monday. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
One person was killed Monday morning in a crash involving two vehicles on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in North Bay Shore, State Police said.

Eastbound lanes of the parkway were closed about 8:35 a.m. after the accident east of Exit 42, a spokesman said.

The Southern State Parkway exit ramp leading to the southbound Sagtikos State Parkway also was closed, the spokesman said.

Other details were not immediately available and police asked anyone with information on the crash to call 631-756-3300.

