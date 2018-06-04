One person was killed Monday morning in a crash involving two vehicles on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in North Bay Shore, State Police said.

Eastbound lanes of the parkway were closed about 8:35 a.m. after the accident east of Exit 42, a spokesman said.

The Southern State Parkway exit ramp leading to the southbound Sagtikos State Parkway also was closed, the spokesman said.

Other details were not immediately available and police asked anyone with information on the crash to call 631-756-3300.