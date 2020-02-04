A State Police trooper and another person were hospitalized with minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash on the eastbound Long Island Expressway service road Tuesday morning in Medford, Suffolk County police said.

The crash, reported in a 911 call at 8:53 a.m., happened on Expressway Drive South at the exit for County Road 83 and involved an unmarked police car, a passenger bus and a third vehicle, police said.

It was not immediately clear which vehicle the second injured person was in, or if they were a passenger or driver.

No charges were filed.