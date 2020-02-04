TODAY'S PAPER
Trooper among 2 hospitalized after crash in Medford, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A State Police trooper and another person were hospitalized with minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash on the eastbound Long Island Expressway service road Tuesday morning in Medford, Suffolk County police said.

The crash, reported in a 911 call at 8:53 a.m., happened on Expressway Drive South at the exit for County Road 83 and involved an unmarked police car, a passenger bus and a third vehicle, police said.

It was not immediately clear which vehicle the second injured person was in, or if they were a passenger or driver.

No charges were filed.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

