7 people taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash, police say

By Deborah S. Morris
A two-vehicle crash in Mastic on Thursday evening sent seven people to the hospital, Suffolk County police said.

A man driving a 1997 Honda south on Sterling Place disregarded a stop sign and struck a 2002 Honda traveling west on Montauk Highway about 6:15 p.m., police said.

Three of five people in the 2002 Honda, and all four people in the 1997 Honda were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the 1997 Honda was given four summonses, police said.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

