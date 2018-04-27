TODAY'S PAPER
Sunrise Highway eastbound lanes reopen after crash

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway reopened after being shut for just over an hour due to a “multiple” vehicle crash in Islip by Exit 45, officials said on Friday afternoon.

The collisions, east of Route 111, were reported to the police at about 4:30 p.m., a spokeswoman said.

The state transportation website for alerts, InformNY, also listed a crash in Nassau County on the southbound Meadowbrook State Parkway that involved three cars in the left lane by Exit M2. That exit serves the Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City. The left lane was listed as closed.

No further details were immediately available about the crashes.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

